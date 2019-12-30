Severe weather causes damage to Haskell homes and baseball field

HASKELL, Ark. – Strong storms with heavy rain and wind tore across parts of the Natural State Saturday night leaving behind damage in it’s path. In Haskell in Saline County many homes were damaged, trees uprooted and a high school baseball dugout was destroyed.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Haskell resident Jeff King heard the weather outside change from light rain to what he said sounded and felt like a train barreling through his home.

“When it first started and the house started shaking I just more or less just went numb. I didn’t know what to do,” King said.

Eight minutes, that’s about how long he said the noise lasted. Just when he thought everything had calmed down he walked out and just saw destruction. Shingles cover the yard, his Christmas decorations are in pieces, window screens are blown out and a metal shed is now mangled on his roof.

“You can’t imagine how loud this was beating against the house like that. It was horrifying,” King said.

This wasn’t the only property wrecked in this storm’s path. The Harmony Grove High School baseball field had some significant damage.

“These are the backstop nets and they obviously didn’t look like this,” Harmony Grove senior baseball player Connor Burrow said.

As he walked through his home away from home, Burrow couldn’t believe how much damage the storm caused.

“It even flipped the bleachers over,” Burrow said.

While it’s sad to look at the destruction left behind, both Burrow and King know it can all be rebuilt.

“Nobody got hurt and that’s really all that matters,” King said.

Insurance adjusters will start making their way to the homes in the next few days. The community is already coming together to pick of the debris and help each other repair the damages.