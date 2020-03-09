Silas Barr Working to Improve His Game, Impressed with Arkansas During Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Pottsboro (Texas) defensive end Silas Barr attended Arkansas’ Junior Day on Saturday.

The talented 2021 defensive end recruit made his third visit to Arkansas, but first with the new staff. Last year he attended a spring practice and then was present at the Colorado State game. He talked about how it went on Saturday.

“It was good,” Barr said. “It was nice to meet the staff. They were all nice and friendly.”

What was the highlight?

“Talking to Coach (Derrick) LeBlanc,” Barr said. “That was nice to finally talk to him.”

Barr is 6-foot-5, but much bigger now than when he was in Fayetteville last year.

“I have put on 20 pounds since the end of the season,” Barr said. “I’m weighing 250 now.”

He talked about how he has gained the additional 20 pounds.

“I ate a lot and train a lot,” Barr said. “I train as much as I can and stay in the weight room.”

One thing Barr is concentrating on is getting faster. He feels adding speed will obviously help him gain more interest from colleges.

“I’m training with a man named Sean Cooper to work on my speed,” Barr said. “Doing anything I can by myself to do it as well. Just constantly training for speed.”

As far as strengths on the field, what do you feel are yours?

“My biggest strengths I say I’m good at stopping the run in my opinion and I’m a good teammate,” Barr said.

Is there a fourth trip to Fayetteville in the works for you?

“I mean if I get the invitation to come back,” Barr said. “I would love to come back. I love Fayetteville. I love Arkansas. It’s a good place to be.”

Barr and the Cardinals obviously had a great season to reach the state championship game. Barr was named the 5-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year. He was named the Barr talked about his individual performance in 2019.

“When your team makes the state championship I think we all had to do something big individually to make it that far,” Barr said. “I think I had my best season yet which was expected. There’s still room to improve, but I think it was a great start for next year.”

As a junior, Barr had 106 tackles, 54 solo, nine for loss, 5.5 sacks, three recovered fumbles and two safeties. He helped Pottsboro to a 15-1 record. They reached the Class 3A, Division I state championship game where they fell to Grandview 42-35.

Barr owns a 3.5 grade-point average and has scored a 24 on the ACT. He talked about the schools he’s looking at right now. He talked about the schools that are showing the most attention right now.

“The University of Arkansas has shown me a lot of interest and I’m interested in them as well,” Barr said. “University of Pennsylvania has shown me some interest and Rice has also shown interest.”

6’5” | 235lbs

GPA: 3.5 | ACT 21https://t.co/4NvtXU1XOU



• All-State Defensive Lineman Mention

• District 5-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year



106 tackles (54 solo, 9 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 3 r’cvrd fumbles, 2 safeties — Silas Barr (@Silas_Barr00) January 14, 2020



