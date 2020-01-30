South Carolina Tops Arkansas 79-77

South Carolina defeated Arkansas 79-77 on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs got off to a very slow start tonight and let South Carolina build an 11 point lead. Arkansas closed in on South Carolina a few times, getting within 3 of tying the game in the first half. However, they couldn’t hold that and they went into the locker rooms down 38-32.

Arkansas battled back in the second half to tie the game multiple time. The Hogs were down by 2 with under a minute to play. However, it was South Carolina who ultimately came out on top. A more detailed recap of the game will be posted here soon.