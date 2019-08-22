Steve Landers Kia Celebrating Grand Opening of New Location

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (August 20, 2019): Steve Landers Kia will be hosting a grand opening event to celebrate their new dealership location in West Little Rock. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the new dealership located at 201 Colonel Glenn Plaza Loop.

Formerly located on South University, the new Steve Landers Kia store was built from the ground up adjacent to the Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram location, off Colonel Glenn Road, just above the Rave Theater.

General Manager, Dave Cerutti is offering grand opening vehicle specials all month, and has said he’s “…excited to represent such a great brand like Kia, with a state-of-the-art facility, and most of all, provide Central Arkansas with the same exceptional level of service the Steve Landers Auto Group has provided this community for over 25 years.”

