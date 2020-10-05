Sunday Evening Forecast Update

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansans are celebrating cooler temperatures with the arrival of Fall, and some of the big winners are restaurants. Outdoor dining has become a popular choice during COVID-19 from SoMa to River Market, and some diners say with mild temperatures and sunny skies, it's never been nicer to eat outdoors.

Outdoor dining has become the new normal, but areas like SoMa and Argenta have taken it to a new level. Outside seating under tents with socially-distanced tables are set up to allow customers to enjoy their meals safely. "They do a really good job of making sure everyone's spaced out," diner Jackson Taylor said.