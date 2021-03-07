Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Downtown Little Rock ‘pocket park’ offers outdoor oasis in city center
Video
Police: One woman killed in disturbance at North Little Rock restaurant
Video
Arkansas Crime Watch: Mother of 15-year-old shot at killed at Pine Bluff school shares story, Kroger shooting victim identified, suspects in Otter Creek shooting caught on camera, U.S. Marshals Most Wanted
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson encouraged by decrease in new cases
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
College players will need to opt-in to upcoming WNBA Draft
Top Stories
Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150
AP source: Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Nets
Curry sinks final shot, tops Conley for second 3-point title
Kyle Larson celebrates return with 1st win since suspension
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Uncategorized
Posted:
Mar 7, 2021 / 10:01 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 7, 2021 / 10:01 PM CST
Trending Stories
Police: One woman killed in disturbance at North Little Rock restaurant
Video
Arkansas Crime Watch: Mother of 15-year-old shot at killed at Pine Bluff school shares story, Kroger shooting victim identified, suspects in Otter Creek shooting caught on camera, U.S. Marshals Most Wanted
Video
Downtown Little Rock ‘pocket park’ offers outdoor oasis in city center
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Teen called mother after older brother shot in Pine Bluff school hallway
Video
Arkansas Storm Team