Sunday Evening Forecast Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas football class of 2022 just got a whole lot better with two big additions.

On Saturday, four-star and ESPN 300 Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee committed to play for the Razorbacks. The No. 2 recruit in Arkansas chose the Hogs over six other SEC offers and countless others. The 6'6" 292 pounder is the second offensive lineman in the 2022 class.