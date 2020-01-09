Tacos 4 Life Hosting its Annual Mobile Pack

The Arkansas Razorbacks were demolished on the glass -- minus-29 overall, including minus-20 in offensive rebounding that led to a minus-26 avalanche in second-chance-points -- yet the Hogs battled and were plus-one on the scoreboard at 0:21 before LSU freshman Trendon Watford scored inside and made a free throw with 8.4 seconds left as the Tigers moved ahead and held on for a 79-77 home win on Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Arkansas had a chance to steal a road win after Watford's three-point play, but the Hogs attempted two 3-point shots that were both blocked -- the first by Isaiah Joe at :03 and the second by Desi Sills as time expired. The teams traded the lead eight times in the final 5:27 of the game.