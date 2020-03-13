Taziki’s is giving back to JDRF

Taziki’s will soon have along Highway 10 in Little Rock. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Arkansas chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, First Security Bank and members of the community. As part of the grand opening celebration, Taziki’s and First Security Bank will present a check to the Arkansas chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Both organizations prioritize giving back to the local community and consider this donation an extension of company culture.