Texas Hands Arkansas Second Loss in Two Days

Arkansas was 7-0 entering the Shriners College Classic, but they are 7-2 following an 8-7 loss to Texas on Saturday night.

The game couldn’t have started any worse for Arkansas. The Longhorns jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings. Arkansas’ Patrick Wicklander was chased from the mound early allowing five hits, six runs, four earned, in one inning of work. Arkansas fielded well the first two series this season, but committed four errors against Texas.

The Razorbacks mounted a late rally in the ninth. Chistian Franklin walked, Heston Kjerstad singled setting up runners at the corners with one out. Matt Goodheart then doubled to get both Franklin and Kjerstad home. However, Andre Duplantier fanned Casey Opitz and Casey Martin to end the game.

The Hogs got onto the scoreboard in the top of the fifth when Zack Gregory singled to plate Robert Moore.

In the sixth, Kjerstad hit a solo home run. Moore also knocked in Casey Opitz with a double to center field to cut the Texas lead to 8-3.

Arkansas again scored two runs in the seventh when Franklin doubled to left field to allow Cole Austin to score. Kjerstad then got a single that got Franklin home. But Texas’ Andre Duplantier then struck out Opitz and Casey Martin to end the game.

Marshall Denton, Caleb Bolden and Jacob Burton were effective out of the pen for the Hogs. Bolden was very good. He pitched four innings shutting out Texas while only allowing two hits and fanning five.

The Razorbacks finished with 10 hits on the day while stranding eight runners on base. Texas had 10 hits and left five on base. Wicklander (2-1) took the loss while Ty Madden (3-1) picked up the win. Duplantier got the save.

Arkansas will take on Baylor Sunday night at 7 p.m.