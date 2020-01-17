Thoughts on Each of 10 Uncommitted Visitors at Arkansas This Weekend

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) throws a pass as he is pressured by Miami defensive lineman Scott Patchan (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hosting 13 official visitors this weekend with three having already committed.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 uncommitted ones and who Arkansas could have best chance at signing.

Feleipe Franks, QB, 6-6, 238, Florida Transfer — Franks is a grad transfer who will be eligible at his new school immediately. Franks passed for 4,593 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 438 and eight more touchdowns with the Gators. Outlook: I think Arkansas lands Franks.

Ebony Jackson, RB, 6-1, 205, Marietta Cherokee, Ga. — A talented recruit from Georgia who Arkansas wants as a running back. He can play any number of positions in college. He committed to Maryland on June 15, but didn’t sign early. Outlook: I think Arkansas signs Jackson.

Daijun Edwards, RB, 5-10, 201, Moultrie Colquitt County, Ga. — Edwards rushed for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 408 yards and two more touchdowns as a senior. A four-star running back who still has trips to Georgia and Florida State scheduled. Outlook: I think he will sign elsewhere.

Savion Williams, WR, 6-5, 205, Marshall, Texas — Was committed to Arkansas prior to Chad Morris being fired. Due to injury to teammate he played quarterback much of the 2019 season. He passed for 961 yards and eight touchdowns, rushed for 990 more and 18 touchdowns while also catching 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. SMU and TCU are in mix with Hogs. Outlook: I think he ends up back with Arkansas though SMU where he visited in December could make it interesting.

Allen Horace, TE, 6-4, 250, Crockett, Texas — Like Williams was committed to Arkansas prior to Morris’ firing. As a senior, he caught 35 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns. The Hogs are trying to get him back into the fold. He will visit UTSA and Ole Miss the next two weekends. Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney Jr. were two of the main reasons he chose Arkansas and both are now at UTSA. Outlook: At this time, I think he could end up at any of his three finalists.

Jalen St. John, OL, 6-3, 300, St. Louis Trinity Catholic, Mo. — He was committed to Missouri before Barry Odom and Brad Davis left. He also will visit Florida State on Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Tennessee and others are trying to get him in next weekend for an official visit. Outlook: I think in time St. John will be a Razorback. I expect him to likely take another visit or two, but that could change with Davis, Odom and Sam Pittman now at Arkansas.

Broderick Jones, OL, 6-6, 300, Lithonia, Ga. — This five-star standout is committed to Georgia. He didn’t sign early once Pittman left for Arkansas. Georgia is now in a battle with Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn for his signature on Feb. 5. Outlook: With Pittman at Arkansas it would be easy to pick the Hogs here, but at this point I think Jones could end up at any of his four schools left.

Eric Thomas, DE, 6-3, 230, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Fla. — This kid is an outstanding pass rusher. He had 60 tackles and 14.5 sacks this season. Then added seven more sacks in two all-star games. Outlook: Arkansas has offered and assuming they still have a spot in this class for him I predict the Razorbacks land him.

Jacorrei Turner, LB, 6-4, 205, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga. — Was offered recently by Arkansas. The linebacker class is getting full. He played both ways at his high school. He had 45 tackles and 10 tackles for loss as a senior on defense. Outlook: Some speculation has Arkansas full at linebacker, but my gut says the Hogs want Turner too and land him.

Khari Johnson, CB, 6-0, 184, Suffield Academy, Conn. — A three-star who Sam Carter offered soon after taking the job at Arkansas. Johnson was at Arkansas for the Mississippi State game on an unofficial visit. Has huge upside. Outlook: I think Arkansas lands Johnson.

The three committed to Arkansas visiting this weekend are Jonesboro linebacker Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223; New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin defensive back Nick Turner, 6-0, 186; and Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County defensive end Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255.