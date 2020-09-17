Thursday Morning Weather Update

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump campaigned twice Tuesday while his Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden didn't have any appearances, though his wife Jill made several virtual appearances in her tour focused on getting kids safely back to school. Meanwhile, both candidates released new ads attacking their respective opponent.

President Donald Trump visited both Florida and North Carolina, first making a re-election campaign speech to a crowd of Floridians at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum Tuesday afternoon.