Thursday Morning Weather Webcast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The second-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks women’s track and field team hosts the Tyson Invitational this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, in the Randal Tyson Track Center as seven top 25 teams are entered among a field of 26 schools.

In addition, the Razorbacks will have eight members of its distance group racing in the mile, 3,000m and 5,000m at the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington, this weekend.