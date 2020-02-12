Breaking News
Flu deaths rise to 46 in Arkansas for 2019-2020 season

Time Change: Opening Day Moved to 2 p.m.

Uncategorized

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball’s opening day matchup with Eastern Illinois has been moved up one hour to a 2 p.m. first pitch on Friday, Feb. 14, at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The first game of the year between the Razorbacks and Panthers was originally scheduled for 3 p.m.; however, due to forecasted decreasing temperatures and predicted wind chill later in the afternoon the decision has been made to begin the game an hour earlier to provide fans and teams with the optimal weather conditions throughout the game.

Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday’s (1 p.m.) games are still scheduled for their original start times.

For more information on Arkansas Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story