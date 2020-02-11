Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast

My SEC Power Rankings (2/10/20): It's the league's version of musical chairs as Nos. 1-3 shuffle spots this week with Auburn climbing back to No. 1 following two overtime wins while previous SEC-unbeaten LSU fell twice last week.

1. Auburn (21-2, 8-2 SEC) ... No. 15 NCAA NET ... following a win over Kentucky on Feb. 1, the Tigers won twice in overtime last week -- 79-76 at Arkansas and 91-90 at home against LSU ... Auburn is now 4-0 in overtime games on the season ... guards Samir Doughty and J'Von McCormick were the catalysts for both wins as Auburn forced a three-way tie with Kentucky and LSU atop the SEC standings ... league games this week are home against Alabama on Wednesday and at Missouri on Saturday ... previous ranking: No. 2.