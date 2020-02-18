Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast

My SEC Power Rankings (2/17/20): It's Michael Jordan's birthday but outside of the top three teams in the league there is little reason to celebrate with so much NCAA-tournament-worthiness uncertainty hovering over at least 5-6 more SEC teams ...

1. Kentucky (20-5, 10-2 SEC) ... No. 24 NCAA NET ... the 'Cats won twice last week -- 78-64 at Vanderbilt in the mid-week game and 67-62 at home against Ole Miss on Saturday ... Kentucky has won four games in a row to take sole possession of first place in the SEC with only six more league games to go ... guards Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey combined for 74 points in the Wildcats' two wins last week ... league games this week are at LSU on Tuesday before hosting Florida on Saturday ... previous ranking: No. 2.