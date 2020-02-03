Tyler Hibbler Impressed with Arkansas During Saturday’s Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic Class of 2021 three-star defensive back Tyler Hibbler was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Junior Day on Saturday.

Hibbler, 6-0, 175, helped lead Trinity Catholic to a 9-4 record in 2019. Following the visit, Hibbler gave his impressions of Arkansas.

“It was good,” Hibbler said. “I loved the new coaching staff. The players seem like they like the new coaching staff. I feel like they are gonna make a turnaround.”

It’s was Hibbler’s first visit to Arkansas.

“Yes, this is my first time,” Hibbler said. “It was way bigger than I thought it was gonna be.”

Being from St. Louis, Hibbler is very familiar with Barry Odom and Sam Carter who previously were at Missouri. Hibbler likes where Odom, the defensive coordinator, and Carter, who will coach the cornerbacks, are at now.

“I feel like they’re the right coaches for this program,” Hibbler said. “They can turn it around. They’ll definitely be high on my list.”

Hibbler is also impressed with Sam Pittman, Arkansas’ head coach.

“He’s a great guy,” Hibbler said. “Very knowledgable.”

As a junior, Hibbler finished with 59 tackles, including 32 solo, and seven for loss. He also had four pass breakups, forced a fumble and recovered two of them.

Hibbler holds offers from Kansas, Northern Illinois, Nebraska, Liberty, West Virginia, Miami (Ohio), Iowa State, Toledo and Arkansas (offered on Jan. 7).