To play any sport at the Division I level, a player must have love for the game. But with Arkansas' catcher, Casey Opitz, it's more than that. Baseball is also the way he and his family bond.

"My dad played at a college out in Colorado," says Opitz. "Brothers went to Nebraska. So that's what I grew up with. I don't think I ever took a vacation that wasn't going to see one of my brothers play somewhere."