MONTICELLO, AR – Jesus Zizumbo booted three field goals, including a 47-yarder that tied for the seventh-longest field goal in Arkansas Tech history, but the Wonder Boys were unable to overcome a second-half surge by Arkansas-Monticello (1-0) as the Boll Weevils downed the Wonder Boys (0-1) 26-23 in an overtime heart breaker on Saturday at Convoy Leslie-Cotton Boll Stadium.