MAUMELLE, Ark. — Trey DePriest is the winner of the 47th annual Maumelle Classic golf tournament.

It lasted three days and the end was the cherry on top. There was a four-person playoff where DePriest birdied on hole 18 to come away with the win. He finished three under par on the whole tournament.

He was the top golfer out of 139 participants and spoke about his tournament winning putt and what the green jacket means to him