Update: Maumelle man arrested, charged with murder after infant dies

MAUMELLE, Ark. — A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son.

The baby’s mother had been previously arrested after the child was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night.

35-year-old Joseph Christian Carney was arrested Friday night.

34-year-old Chie Carney was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with felony child endangerment.

Joseph Carney and Chie Carney

According to the arrest report, 6-week-old William Carney was brought to the hospital with multiple serious injuries on Tuesday.

William died Friday.