LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Olympic softball team is making their way to Central Arkansas.

Team USA is holding a skills camp at Fieldhouse Sports Training Center on Saturday. All-time softball pitching great Cat Osterman and top infielder Hannah Flippen will be coaching at the event. Registration is still open at USAsoftballevents.com.

Nick Walters visits with Osterman and USA Softball president Rodney Webb as they look ahead to Saturday’s clinic.