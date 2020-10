MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. -- Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett is enjoying his new stage in life, being an assistant coach and teacher for Mountain Home high school.

In his playing days, he transferred from Michigan and spent his sophomore and junior season being the Razorbacks' gunslinger from 2009-10. In those seasons, the five-star commit out of Texarkana, Texas led the Hogs a (18-8) overall record, a Liberty Bowl win over East Carolina, and a Sugar Bowl appearance against No. 6 Ohio State in 2010.