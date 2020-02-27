Wide Receiver Should be Among Deepest Units on Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — With spring football set to being March 17 the wide receiver unit could be ahead of most of the other positions.

First, Justin Stepp was the lone holdover from the previous staff so he obviously knows his players more right now than Sam Pittman and the other assistants. This will be Stepp’s third season at Arkansas.

Arkansas will return its three starters at wide receiver. Mike Woods will be a junior while Treylon Burks and Trey Knox are sophomores. Woods tied for the team lead in receptions last fall with 33 for 423 yards and four touchdowns.

Burks was third with 29 catches for a team-high 475 yards. Knox was fourth on team with 28 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns. Woods, Burks and Knox provide Stepp with a great foundation at wide receiver, but there’s more talent there.

Tyson Morris will be a senior. He caught 13 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in 2019. De’Vion Warren is another senior. He battled injuries last fall, but still caught four passes for 19 yards. Koilan Jackson is a junior and he is back after grabbing three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. John David White was a true freshman walk-on receiver last fall and in two games he caught two passes for 27 yards.

Shamar Nash is also back. He redshirted last fall and still has four years of eligibility remaining. TQ Jackson played in three games last fall and caught one pass for two yards. He’s in the transfer portal, but still enrolled at the UA.

Darin Turner signed on Dec. 19 and then enrolled at midterm. He will go through spring drills and the true freshman is someone who could help the team.

Deon Stewart will also return. He was injured and missed the entire 2019 season. He brings experience to the position. He has 14 career starts and has played in 36 games. He has caught 57 passes for 616 yards and three touchdowns. He used last fall as a redshirt so he will be a fifth-year senior this fall.

Overall, this is a deep unit and with Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator this group should really be explosive in 2020.