Winter Weather Early Morning then Cloudy & Cold

FAYETTEVILLE -- There was some suspense for fans with a trio of four-star recruits on Wednesday, but Sam Pittman and his staff knew what they had early Wednesday.

Pittman and the Hogs added Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall quarterback Malik Hornsby and two offensive linemen, Memphis (Texas) University's Marcus Henderson and St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic's Jalen St. John on Wednesday. Henderson went public around 9:30 a.m., St. John 1:30 p.m. and then Hornsby on ESPNU at 2:30.