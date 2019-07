LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Historic flood levels on the Arkansas River have forced the state’s largest amateur bass tournament to reschedule. This year’s Simmons Bank Big Bass Bonanza, originally set to take place along the length of the river from Fort Smith to Dumas June 28-30, will now be held the weekend of October 11-13.

“We are really excited about moving the dates to October,” said Arkansas Hospitality Association (AHA) CEO Montine McNulty. “It’s great for the fishermen number one. The river will be good and the fishing will be good, and we have some exciting announcements to make involving additional prizes for the fishermen.”