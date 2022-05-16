LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local fraternity is hosting a community gun buy back event Saturday June 4.

The event is being organized by the Mu Beta Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated and will be heled at St. Mark Baptist Church at 5722 West 12th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the release, any operable firearm that is brought to the event will be exchanged for a Visa gift card.

“Based upon recent city and federal statistics we are aware that gun violence is also a major issue in many American cities.” Phi Beta Sigma explained. “However, we are aware that communities must be proactive in addressing gun violence challenges. Therefore, Phi Beta Sigma has chosen to target removing guns off the streets through a buy back program.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the organization or becoming a sponsor can reach Ronald Ponds at 417-689-8249. For more information on the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, visit their website.