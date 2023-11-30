LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s message of unity, service and nonviolence, the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is hosting their 2023 Nonviolence Youth Summit: Building a Culture of Peace.

The event will take place on Nov. 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hall STEAM Magnet High School Gymnasium, located at 6700 H Street.

The summit is open to the public and admission is free. Attendees will engage in sessions covering topics like nonviolence, mental health, financial literacy and conflict resolution.

For more information on the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, visit ARKingDream.org.