LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, announced the formation of a task force in Pine Bluff to address violence among youth.

This comes after a significant increase in youth crime in the area. The task force will partner with the school district to implement programs and initiatives addressing bullying, violence, and promote youth leadership.

The first meeting will be held at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 9 at Pine Bluff High School.

Executive director Dushun Scarbrough said this program will be a game changer for Pine Bluff and he is anxious to get started.