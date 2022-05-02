LAVACA, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is scheduled to host a school-wide anti-bullying program in partnership with the Lavaca School District.

The event is scheduled to begin Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Lavaca High School gymnasium.

The event will include educational presentations on nonviolence and FOX 16 news anchor Kevin Kelly will speak on bullying and the importance of being accountable in incidents.

This event comes after a biracial girl said she was targeted by students in a bullying incident at the middle school in late February.

Alyssa Shaw, a 7th-grader at Lavaca Middle School, claims that students shouted, “Rosa Parks, Black Lives Matter, come to the back of the bus, you have no rights,” on the school bus after finishing basketball practice.

In March, the organization held a youth summit in Fordyce to shine a light on conflict resolution and to emphasize the importance of reporting bullying incidents.

The event is free and open to the public. A livestream of the event can be viewed in the video player above.