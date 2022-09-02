LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the city of Jackson, Mississippi in the midst of a water crisis, The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is heading there to help.

The MLK Commission is donating pallets of water to assist residents who have been navigating a water shortage over the past week.

The water shortage happened due to rising flood waters and a breach in the city’s water system.

A state of emergency was declared with schools, restaurants and businesses temporarily closed due ot the crisis.

“We are trying to help our neighbors in Mississippi and contribute to the clean water supply, relieving some of the stress from residents who may be traveling from site to site looking for water,” Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said. “We want to exhibit Dr. King’s message of service by helping those in need during this time of crisis which is affecting day-to-day activities and quality of life.”

According to city officials, the shortage is only expected to last over the next couple of days.