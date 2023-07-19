LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The bouncing of balls, the cuts of crafts, and the other memories made inside each Boys and Girls Club are priceless.

Jada Coakley and McKenzie Harris have both been at the Penick Club since they were six. Now, teens recognize many of the opportunities they’ve had with technology, sport, and academics came from inside these walls.

“A lot of stuff that I love I learned it through here,” Coakley said. “When I don’t have anywhere else to go, I just go here.”

“It’s like leaving your home. I don’t think anyone wants to do that,” Harris added.

Donations have a real impact on what the Boys and Girls Club can do for the community. With a history dating back to the 1800s, the Central Arkansas chapter has grown and shrunk over the years partly due to funding.

Following the pandemic, the Thrasher club’s reopening was temporarily stalled and BGCCA CEO Cindy Doramus said a lack of funding was the cause.

Youths ages 6 to 18 from all walks of life are inside each club. Many supervising staff were once in the program themselves. Doug Williams once attended the Penick Boys and Girls Club. Now he is the athletic director at the Wetherington location.

“Boys and Girls Club saved my life. I saw a lot of kids who didn’t make it. A lot of kids didn’t graduate high school. A lot kids didn’t make it to high school. To help a kid to me it is to save another life. There’s so much other stuff that they could be doing that is negative and this a positive outlet for them,” Williams stated.

Providing kids and teens with a safe, fun, and challenging environment goes hand in hand with the clubs’ focus on building character, academic success, healthy lifestyles, and leadership.

When Kaiden Parker was asked what he would be doing if you were not at the Wetherington location over the summer, he said, “Probably just staying at home being lazy.”

Coakley agreed. Both have made friends through the program, and some of the friends are mentoring staff, they rely on for advice.

“At school, I was having problems with some kids because they wouldn’t stop messing with me and stuff like that, but I was scared to let my mother know, so I went to Ms. Mikayla and asked her what I can do to fix it and stay away from it,” Coakley shared.

Without donations, these priceless interactions wouldn’t exist across 6 locations in Little Rock and North Little Rock, and 7,000 wouldn’t be able to say thank you.

“Thank you because I like I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t here,” Coakley concluded.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas is constantly working to improve the lives of kids in the Natural State, and now you can help in those efforts.

Click here to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas

FOX 16 and KARK are hosting the Victory Over Violence telethon benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas on Wednesday, July 19, giving people across the state a chance to call in and pledge their support for this great cause.

You can give online or call in donations at 501-340-4911.

Volunteers and teams from FOX 16 and KARK 4 will be answering phones during newscasts throughout the day, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.