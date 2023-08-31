LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Dalton Whetstone Boys and Girls Club broke ground for a new soccer field on Thursday.

The soccer field is planned for be finished in the next four or five months to give kids and families a new way to come together.

The Dalton Whetstone Boys and Girls Club is in southwest Little Rock, a part of the city reported to have some of the highest crime rates.

Giving kids something news to do is the vision of this project. This project was led by the Police and Clergy Alliance, community members of Southwest and Pastor Robert Holt.

Holt is pastor of the Healing Waters Outreach Center achieving victory over violence is an emotional mission Holt has been fighting a long time.

“30 years of working in this community with kids involved with negative behaviors, but they have some of the greatest opportunities that we don’t give them. This is an opportunity,” Holt said.

The Dalton Whetstone Boys and Girls Club was built in the early 2000’s. The founder, Bud Whetstone named the building after his son who died in a drowning accident in 1997 at the age of 26.

Whetstone said that it was his son that led him to building the Boys and Girls Club.

“He said I want you to promise me you will build that building and finally I said okay,” Whetstone stated.

This was the last conversation that he had with his son.

With the new soccer field in the works, the youth are at the forefront of founder Bud Whetstone’s mind.

“There are a bunch of them here and they will come if we have something for them to do,” Whetstone said.

Out of all the sports to choose from, Whetstone says because southwest Little Rock has a pretty large Hispanic population, he wants this place to continue to be a place for kids and families of all cultures.

He says they had no Hispanic kids attend the club when the center was first built, but now they have many.

“We’ve got to give children the opportunity to see a community loving each other, building something good, and learning what really participating in people’s lives is really all about,” Holt stated.

Holt said that love is the way to end violence, which sounds simple, but molding that mindset into people is the toughest task.