Difference Maker Award for June 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group that works to heal the pain of loss is being recognized with this month’s Difference Maker award.

“For us it’s a long-lasting thing that will never end. There is no closure,” explains Amy Stivers with the Central Arkansas chapter of Parents of Murdered Children (POMC).

Each member of this group has at least one thing in common. The support group was formed to help one another through the violent death of a child. It works hard to extend a line of support to those impacted by murder.

“Blair was all I had. She was my only child,” says one POMC member of the daughter she lost.

POMC’s difficult work has paid off for the nonprofit. We were able to surprise the group in our studio and give them a check that will help cover some of their operating costs.

“We know this is not a position you’ve chosen but it’s chosen you and so we thank you for what you’re doing for the folks in this community. So this thousand dollars is from Rainwater Holt and Sexton for the difference makers award,” says Mike Rainwater while presenting the group with a special commemorative check.

“Generous people like y’all have come to our rescue. I’m so appreciative of what’s going on,” said a POMC member about the award.

“We are constantly working on a small budget and this will help us so much,” said another POMC member.

The award comes as welcome relief for a group that struggles with its own emotional battles and will help cover the costs of the continued support it gives to others.

