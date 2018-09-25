Difference Makers Award: Little Rock’s Dorcas House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nearly 20 people a minute are physically abused by a partner in the United States.

That staggering statistic comes from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

It’s also why the Dorcas House in Little Rock exists. It’s a domestic violence and drug and alcohol recovery program.

Inside this big house in the heart of Little Rock lives are changing.

“We’re meeting a need within the community,” says Dorcas VanGilst.

Dorcas VanGilst is the executive director of the Dorcas House.

“People always ask me if the Dorcas House is named after me, and it’s not. We’re both named after the Dorcas in Acts. Who is a woman who took care of widows and orphans,” says Dorcas VanGilst.

That’s what happens behind these walls. The faith based organization offers a domestic violence recovery program.

“It is very rare for us to have a woman go back to her abuser – it’s even more rare for us to have a graduate get into domestic violence again,” she says.

Supplying women and children with everything they need to get away from dangerous situations.

“It’s up to us to provide not only their hygiene products, their clothes, their under clothes, their shoes – and this is for the children too – their toys. They come with no toys at all,” says Dorcas.

Living successful lives after the program ends.

“They have to do a resume, they do mock interviews, they have to do a budget, they start working on their credit score,” says Dorcas.

She says there’s also a drug and alcohol recovery program.

Because of the work the Dorcas House does…

“On Behalf of Rainwater, Holt, & Sexton We want to congratulate you on receiving the Difference Maker award…”

It’s being honored for changing lives.

“We want to recognize that with a $1,000 check from Rainwater, Holt, & Sexton.”

Finding light after the darkness.

The Difference Makers Award is brought to you by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton.