LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Paintings line the wall of the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence office in Little Rock. Those who work there have nicknamed the decoration as the “wall of women,” a symbol of domestic violence survivors, like Beth Goodrich.

“My mother was married to her abuser for 11 years,” Goodrich said. “We lived with him for nine of those years and then we spent the last two being stalked by him after we left.”

Goodrich is the executive director for the coalition. For her, the mission is personal.

“We had an experience that if we were to call a hotline today, it would be considered pretty lethal. We would be in high danger. There were weapons involved,” Goodrich explained.

That’s why the coalition strives to give victims the tools they need to eventually become survivors. The coalition works with 30 shelter programs serving all 75 counties in the state.

“For me, one of the most important things we can do is normalize hearing people’s experiences, knowing what available so we can be supportive help when someone discloses,” Goodrich said.

From 2020 to 2021, the coalition’s member programs saw increases across the board in the demand for services. They served nearly 16,000 victims.

Now Rainwater, Holt and Sexton wants the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence to keep its momentum going by recognizing the organization as this month’s Difference Maker and donating $1,000.

“For me, knowing that they care about domestic violence victims in Arkansas, it warms my heart,” Goodrich said.

The number one red flag for domestic violence is control, according to Goodrich. She suggested if you or someone you know is in a relationship where your partner tries to control you, is jealous, or moves the relationship at an extremely fast pace, then you may need to seek help.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-799-7233.