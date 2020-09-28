Arkansas Dream Center receives Difference Makers Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 2020 is a year where everything looks different, but one thing that remains the same is the Arkansas Dream Center’s mission.

“Ultimately, we want every Arkansan to chase their God given dream at the Dream Center,” Dream Center Director Marius Mauthe said.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Dream Center has passed out more than 650,000 meals to hungry Arkansans in 40 communities.

“It meant the world for us to be able to go out in times of need and provide a meal for a mom who’s trying to provide a meal for her kids and her family,” Mauthe said.

In a world where many kids are attending school virtually, the Dream Center is doing its part by helping children with homework.

“We pop up with a tent and a table and we’re able to help a few kids, with distancing, but we try to help them with their homework, if it’s working through virtual assignments or with physical packages. We want to be as a resource for the kids and the families in this time,” Mauthe said.

The center’s dedication to the community is not going unnoticed.

Rainwater, Holt & Sexton presented the Dream Center with a $1,000 check and award for being a difference maker.

“We were super excited because we know our staff worked hard over the last few months and it was super encouraging for somebody else to notice that,” Mauthe said.

The Dream Center plans to pump the award money back into the community.

