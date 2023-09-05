LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was a meeting of the minds as a group gathered at the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas in downtown Little Rock last week.

“The need is always great,” Executive Director Elizabeth Pulley said.

The nonprofit supports 30 child advocacy centers across the state. Each one provides services for children who have been abused. Just last year, the centers served more than 10,000 kids.

“Every day that is a thought of mine when I get up in the morning of we have more kids to serve,” Pulley explained.

The executive director said on an annual basis the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline receives 65,000 phone calls. That’s why their goal is to provide support services like forensic interviews, family advocacy, medical exams and mental health programs to child abuse and neglect victims.

“They’ve just experienced terrible situations and we don’t want them to have to travel out of their own community for those services,” Pulley said.

Thanks to Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, the nonprofit will be able to serve even more children. The law firm named Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas as this month’s Difference Maker and presented the organization with a $1,000 donation.

“It’s an honor to receive and we will put it to good use,” Pulley said as she accepted the donation.