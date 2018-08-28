Difference Maker Award: Non-Profit Our House Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - When times are tough some people may find themselves with no other place to go. They are homeless on the streets of Central Arkansas.

Our House, a non-profit in Little Rock, is helping the homeless or near-homeless succeed in the workforce or in school.

"The career center can provide a bus pass for you," says client Phedeje Nwaneche.

It's only been a few weeks, but Phedeje Nwaneche is finding herself at home at our house.

"A fresher start to get going," says Phedeje Nwaneche.

She says she found herself because she was in a tough spot.

"Loss of income. Loss of place and it just trickled down," she says.

That's when this client turned to our house when she had no where else to go.

"I said 'oh, it really is what people are saying,'" she says.

She says the non-profit gave hee the essentials, things that could be too much when you're without a job.

"Food, clothing, the basis needs, resources."

Now she's actively looking for income and has shelter. She says Our House picks people up off their feet.

When they find themselves homeless or nearly homeless and just need some extra help.

"If you're in recovery or the reentry program they make sure you're accounted for. They hold you accountable," says Phedeje Nwaneche.

For what Our House does it's being highlighted for making a difference.

"Sara, Rainwater, Holt, & Sexton is pleased to present this $1,000 check to our house and we're thankful for the work you're doing in our community."

Turning people's lives around, like Phedeje's.

"We want to congratulate you on receiving the Difference Maker Award."

Providing those who want assistance, the help they need to succeed.