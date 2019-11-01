Difference Makers Award for Exodus Life project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Exodus.Life is changing lives for the better.

It’s an educational experience for inmates who are being released after serving time behind bars.

They get help with everything from recovery to integrating into daily life.

In a dark classroom, former inmates are expending their mindset and preparing for the future.

“These are addicts that are about to be released from their sentences. We have an education project that deals with them about 3-4 months out,” says Paul Stevens, Exodus Project Executive Director.

Stevens says the inmates in the program take a number of classes. Topics include substance abuse, entrepreneurship, managing finances and more. Each has an underlying message.

“All of them are designed to generate hope and to send the message, ‘hey you can do this?’,” he adds.

Stevens says they work to reconnect inmates with their loved ones.

“There is nothing more fun than watching someone who has been in prison reunited with their family,” Stevens says.

He says the Exodus project has seen success.

“We have a 15% recidivism rate. In other words, the percentage of our graduates that get reasserted. The state has a 56% recidivism rate,” he explains.

And for what Exodus does, it’s being honored with the October Difference Makers Award from Rainwater, Holt & Sexton.

“Paul, on behalf of Rainwater, Holt, and Sexton I want to present you this check for $1,000 and thank you for the good work you are doing with Exodus Project. You are making a difference.”

It’s money this nonprofit will use to help even more inmates.

“On behalf of Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, we want to present you with the Difference Makers Award.”

After inmates pay the price for their crimes, Exodus helps them create a brighter tomorrow.

Click here to learn more about Exodus.Life.

The Difference Makers Award is brought to you by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton. Click here to learn more.