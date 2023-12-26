LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Walking deep into a wooded area, Kris Pettus looked for unsheltered people who need food.

“Today we got chili. We got ham, turkey, dressing. We have chicken. You name it, we got it,” Pettus said.

Pettus is the founder and CEO of the Pettus Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding the homeless, helping at-risk youth and senior citizens.

“I wanted to give back, bring some positivity to the City of Little Rock, Arkansas,” Pettus said.

Earlier this year, the Pettus Foundation organized a youth summer program and hired young people to do yard work to keep them off the streets.

“I wanted to take at-risk youth bring them to where they have positive people around them that way the future is brighter for them,” Pettus said in July about his summer youth program.

This mission is near and dear to the Little Rock native’s heart and his passion had not gone unnoticed. This month Rainwater, Holt & Sexton named the Pettus Foundation as a Difference Maker and awarded the organization with a $1,000 donation.

“Oh you know we’re giving it right back,” Pettus said. “The city needs this. I want to be able to feed more, whatever I can do to help everyone out here in Little Rock.”

As we prepare to close out 2023, Pettus wants everyone to stay tuned for the big plans he has for next year.