River City Ministry selected as Difference Makers recipient

Difference Makers Award

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A hot meal goes a long way for people coming to River City Ministry. Since the pandemic the North Little Rock faith-based nonprofit has really shifted its focus to providing meals for those in need.

“We’re doing a lot more food than we used to do in the past,” River City Ministry Executive Director Paul Wilkerson said. “We have a couple of hot meals every day, do food pantry every day.”

While the pandemic created challenges, it hasn’t stopped the ministry from doing what it does best – serve the community. People go there for medical help, assistance with housing, clothing and other social services.

“It’s a wonderful thing to do to get up in the morning and know that you’re just going to try to help people have what they need or a better day or a meal they don’t have or medicine they don’t have,” Wilkerson said.

All the good they’ve done over the past 35 years has been recognized by Rainwater, Holt and Sexton with the Difference Makers Award and a $1,000 donation.

“We had a big smile on our face knowing we’d been picked for that this week, but that’s really encouraging. We just really appreciate them [Rainwater, Holt & Sexton] and what they do for the community,” Wilkerson said.

The ministry plans to use the money to help keep the air conditioning on during the dog days of summer.

Cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions.  Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders and be a resource for reducing violent crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring and hunger.


 

