DUMAS, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announced on Tuesday that they are bringing their 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit program to Dumas on May 17.

The program comes almost two months after a deadly shooting at a car show that killed one and injured 26 others. Several of the victims were children.

The event will be free and open to the public on Tuesday, May 17 at the Dumas High School Gymnasium from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature award-winning actress and producer Vivica A. Fox, who will serve as the keynote speaker.

“The Dumas Community is a small, vibrant community that has always welcomed the Commission with open arms. We are coming to help restore hope,” MLK Commission Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said. “The scars, the memories from that day, March 19, will last a lifetime. Citizens should be able to have community, family-friendly events without the threat or fear of violence.”

The day will include a candlelight vigil, a peace walk and breakaway sessions on conflict resolution, nonviolence, financial literacy, and a community panel discussion.

The 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit is also in partnership with the City of Dumas, Dumas School District, Arkansas Department of Human Services, Victory Over Violence, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Power 92 Jams, KOKY and The Praise Network.