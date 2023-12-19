LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Little Rock gang leaders met Tuesday night to talk about curbing youth violence in the city, pleading for peace.

They’re hoping they can make an impact and help another kid live to see another day.

Tuesday was a continuation of meetings that have been happening over the last year or so.

One of their ideas is to have a street crew going out talking with the youth, giving mentorship and creating jobs for the city.

The group plans to start doing this in January.

“We are planning to go into schools, we are planning to do music, we are planning to do some functions major functions, create some jobs for some men and women,” former gang leader and community activist Leifel Jackson said.

They talked about seeing so many children being killed and having that not be a reality anymore.

Of the 59 homicides the Little Rock Police Department has investigated so far this year, they said seven of them have had victims 18 years old and younger.

The group knows they can’t do it alone, they need those who have been involved and want to see change to be a part of helping create that ripple effect in the city.