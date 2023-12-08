LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those formerly incarcerated and those who are community leaders met today to talk about the issues hitting our youth and the violence that runs through the streets of Little Rock.

Southwest Little Rock is a place many call home and a place that’s taking a stand against gun violence in the city.

“It’s really sad we are seeing these things in our community, and I think we can do better,” Kaleem Nazeem said. “We are trying to do some preventative measures with the community as far as gang violence and crime.”

Nazeem was incarcerated at the age of 17 and after serving 28 years in prison, he is now sharing his story with the youth to create change.

“I’m just hopefully trying to stand in that gap where I can give individuals some of my life experiences and avoid some of the pitfalls I had to go through,” he said.

Nazeem met with other community leaders like Thaddeus Hamilton, who is a helper with Fathers of Faith, to help curve the violence. He described the reality of daily life for youth.

“There is 13 to 14-year-olds getting killed, it’s 9-year-olds walking around with guns as big as my leg,” said Hamilton. “A lot of them are scared of each other and they have a point to prove.”

One thing they are doing is creating a street team to be able to go out to the community and create change.

“Become the change you want to see,” Hamilton stated. “If you really want this gun violence to stop, act like it.”

They mentioned the street crew they have formed but they are also advocating for information about emotional intelligence, as well as getting parents more involved in taking the guns away.