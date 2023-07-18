LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas is constantly working to improve the lives of kids in the Natural State, and now you can help in those efforts.

FOX 16 and KARK are hosting the Victory Over Violence telethon benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas on Wednesday, July 19, giving people across the state a chance to call in and pledge their support for this great cause.

Starting at 6 a.m., you can call in donations to 501-340-4911. Volunteers and teams from FOX 16 and KARK 4 will be answering phones during our newscasts throughout the day, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Your donations will help the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas to provide kids and teens with a safe, fun, and challenging environment with experiences and opportunities that focus on three core areas of development – academic success, healthy lifestyles and character & leadership.