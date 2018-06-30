June Difference Makers Award: Muskie Harris Rehab Service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- “Recovery is for life,” says Muskie Harris with Muskie Harris Rehab Service.

At the Muskie Harris Rehab Service, this is where men come to change their lives around.

“If you surrender and start all over and start seeing the rewards and the benefits that you have,” says Harris.

Harris says he’s been helping people in recovery for more than 20 years. He says the throws of addiction can impact anyone.

“Every family is affected by it,” Harris says. “There’s no family immune from the alcohol and substance abuse or mental health.”

He says the house holds up to 12 men, who are court-ordered to be here, but these beds stay pretty full.

“Very seldom am I under 80 percent,” says Harris.

They come here for transition and a life transformation, reconnecting them with family and friends.

For what this program does, it’s the latest organization to receive the Difference Maker Award.

“I’m very humbled that the Lord has said ‘Muskie, we want you to do this,” Harris says.

Allowing men to create brighter futures, and live lives of sobriety.

The Difference Makers Award is brought to you by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton.