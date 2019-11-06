LR Boys & Girls Club member named youth ambassador

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas member received a huge honor. Brekiya Hunter, 15, was named one of two UPS Road Code National Ambassadors in the country. It’s an honor that wouldn’t have been possible without the Whetstone Boys & Girls Club in Little Rock.

“I believe without the Boys & Girls Club, I wouldn’t be here right now in this interview, I wouldn’t be a national ambassador for UPS because the Boys & Girls Club allowed me to do UPS,” Brekiya said.

Road Code is a program offered through the club. It’s a course where UPS comes to the club and teaches the teens to drive using a simulator. UPS Road Code program graduates will share with teens and parents in their communities what they’ve learned in the program and how their lives have been impacted. They will serve as advocates within the Boys & Girls Club Movement to provide peer-to-peer encouragement and empowerment for teen safe driving.

“I am allowed to express to my peers and other teenagers the importance of driving and being able to do this program to show them better ways to drive and be on the road,” Brekiya said.

As a girl who had a difficult upbringing, Brekiya said the Whetstone Club has opened so many doors for her. After she graduates from Central High School in two years, she has plans to go to college in Atlanta.

“After I graduate college, I’m gonna go to medical school and become a pediatrician.”

As a Rode Code Ambassador, Brekiya also received a $2,500 scholarship for college.