LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It felt like Christmas in July for the Little Rock Police Department on Wednesday.

The department got a new electric bike, donated by the Police and Clergy Alliance (PACA), which is a group of ministers who raised the money to help police cover more ground in southwest Little Rock.

Officer Kelley Crace says it’s a game changer for his daily routine.

“It’s very exciting,” said Crace. “I’ll be able to get around the neighborhoods a little bit better and go up hills a little bit better and cover more ground and meet more people and visit with them.”

This is the first electric bike for Little Rock police.

PACA says the donation is part of a larger movement to make southwest Little Rock a safer place for kids to play and have fun.