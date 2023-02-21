LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s a specific room inside Brady Elementary where Vincent Kyzer enjoys spending his time. It’s a place for students to have a little fun while learning with things like Lincoln Logs and exploring cool technology like 3D printers.

“There’s a website that you look up what you want on there and it’ll 3D print, but the 3D printer has to be hooked up to the computer,” Vincent said.

While Vincent is interested in the fun stuff, there’s one subject the fourth grader doesn’t enjoy.

“Reading,” Vincent said.

Vincent is just one of 109 students on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas’s list waiting to be matched with a Big, or mentor. His mother signed him up in August. Vincent said he couldn’t wait to have a big brother because of two reasons.

“I live with all girls,” he explained. “I don’t really get to see my dad that much.”

The organization is in need of men to become mentors. The requirement is simple. You must commit at least four hours per month to ignite a young person’s potential.

BBBSCA offers traditional mentoring where Bigs pick up their Littles, or mentees, and hang out with them outside of school. There are also site-based mentors, where you meet with your mentor at a school or after-school program.

While Vincent is a shy 9-year-old, he does have an idea of what the perfect match would look like.

“One that’s active, one that likes to play video games and watch TV,” Vincent said.

Vincent also acknowledged school is a struggle for him, so he’d love a big brother who can help him with that and one who will lend a listening ear.

Anyone interested in becoming a Big can visit BBBSC.org. If you’d like to help BBBSCA but are unable to volunteer, the organization is also accepting monetary donations.