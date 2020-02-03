Mentor Match: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas in need of Big Brothers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas (BBBS) is in need of men “bigs”.

So the organization is launching a new program to help promote Big Brothers Big Sisters, while also teaching volunteers about leadership.

Mark Hamby and his “little”, Josh Hunter, have a bond like no other.

They met about six years ago through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas.

We first met them in November 2018.

“I look forward to every time we’re together, and we go to the gym and lift weights,” says Hamby. “We go to the movies. We go get something to eat. We’re just hanging out.”

“Mark is a great big brother, and I really thank him for a lot,” says Hunter.

Right now, there are nearly 70 boys on the list waiting to be matched with a “big” in Central Arkansas.

“I believe mentoring is really just being there to spark and ignite the passion within that individual,” says Tanya Langley, a BBBS Board Member.

Because there is a great need for mentors, Langley and fellow Big Brothers Big Sisters Board Member Amy Stewart are starting a program called the “Defenders of Potential Advocacy and Leadership Development”.

They’re asking professionals, college and high school students to promote Big Brothers Big Sisters.

In return, they get free leadership training.

“We really want to give back to them,” says Stewart. “We don’t just ask you to come in, raise money for us, volunteer for us and we do nothing for you.”

The Defenders is an eight-month program.

You’ll be required to meet volunteer and fundraising goals, which is important because one “big” and “little” match costs the organization about $1,500.

“We just wanna have a positive impact on the community,” says Tracy Matson, BBBS Executive Director. “It’s such a great need. I love the community so much and I really feel like when you invest in the youth of Central Arkansas, you’re making an investment in the future, and it’ll be long-reaching. You’ll be able to see the results for years and years and years.”

When you see Mark and Josh’s relationship, it’s clear the two will positively impact each other and the community for years to come.

If you’re interested in joining the “Defenders” program, it’s important to know you will not be a “big” while in the program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is accepting applications until February 21.

For more information on how to apply, click here.